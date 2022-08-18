Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The games themselves…

It goes without saying that we’re eager to have just about every piece of Squid Game season 2 news that we possibly can. We recognize that the show won’t be premiering until most likely late 2023 or early 2024, but why stop the conversation?

For those who haven’t heard too much about where things are behind the scenes, let’s just say that the Netflix series is still in the writing and planning process. We know that it’s going to take a lot of time to get things filmed and perfected, and we also don’t think anyone involved is going to rush things along. This is all, cumulatively, why we are looking at such a long wait here.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Squid Game videos? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now!

There are so many reasons why the first season became such an enormous, runaway hit, and a lot of it came down to some of the games themselves. They were so wildly unique and creative, but also rooted in a certain reality. Can you expect more of the same here entering season 2? It certainly feels that way!

Speaking in a new interview with Discussing Film, here is at least some of what season 1 standout Oh Young-soo had to say on the subject of what could be coming next — based on some of what he’s heard from the show creator himself:

Well, for the games that were in season one, I remember playing them when I was young, when I was little. I don’t know what else I could think of. But Director Hwang [Dong-Hyuk], I don’t think he would have invented new games [for the upcoming season]. I think he would have gotten some new games from his childhood and he actually told me that he has some that are more dramatic. So I’m looking forward to it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2?

Is there any one thing you are especially hoping to get? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







