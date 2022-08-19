Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Are you going to check out season 5 episode 9 on the app?

Given where the story left off in episode 8, it’s 100% understandable to want more — also, it makes sense to expect another episode tonight given that these weekly releases are something we are very much accustomed to getting.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share some of the bad news, as there is no new installment tonight. Instead, Showtime is giving The Chi a week off and episode 9 (titled “I’m Looking For a New Thing”) is currently set to air on Friday, August 26 on the app. (For Showtime TV watchers, it will air on August 28.) The reason for this is due to a movie premiere on the weekend; the latest episode of City on a Hill is also on hold for a week.

If you do want to know more about what lies ahead story-wise, we can at least give you a better sense of that thanks to the official season 5 episode 9 synopsis:

Emmett and Kiesha explore the day. Tiff opens up to Rob. Kevin is confronted by his parents after they find a shocking discovery. Jake and Papa’s friendship is tested. Jada and Darnell make plans, while Douda makes a fateful decision.

Remember that in general, there are only two more episodes to go in this season. Whatever happens from here is going to carry directly into the finale, which we imagine is going to be big, emotional, and surprising in some ways. While The Chi tends to slow-play certain storylines, they often do this so that you don’t see the big reveals coming when they happen.

