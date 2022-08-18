Good Trouble season 4 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a few different things we can say in advance when it comes to Good Trouble season 4 episode 17, so where do we begin?

Well, at the time of this writing, the natural place is to point out where “Wake Up From Your Reverie” stands within the season 4 order. This is the penultimate episode of the season, with the finale currently set for September 1. We know already that there is a season 5 coming to Freeform, which should at least take some of the pressure off whatever the next few stories are going to be. We are not near the end of the road just yet!

Now, what should you be worried about? Well, what happens to some of the characters. There are going to be a lot of major events happening over the final episode of the season, both professionally and personally, for a lot of these characters. The season 4 episode 17 synopsis below offers up a larger sense of it:

Davia goes on a date with someone new. Sumi prompts Alice to assess her relationship with pleasure. The FCGs become victims of cancel culture. Joaquin finds new information about his sister’s captor, and Mariana steps in to help.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? For the time being, we tend to imagine so, mostly because the writers are going to want to have you hooked leading into the finale … which could have a cliffhanger of its own leading into season 5. These characters are getting older and because of that, inevitably they will have to start thinking more and more about the future. That could weave its way both through the remainder of this season and also what’s on the other side.

