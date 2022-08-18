The Chi season 6 renewal official at Showtime

With just two episodes left in season 5, you no longer have to worry about the future of The Chi — season 6 is on the way!

According to a report from Deadline, the premium-cable network has ordered another batch of episodes of the Chicago-set drama series. The show has had a dedicated following the from the start, and the aforementioned site notes that it has also been one of the best digital performers of any of their series. That especially makes some sense given the way in which Showtime is releasing new episodes: They are putting them first on the app Fridays at midnight, and then releasing them for TV viewers on Sundays in the standard timeslot.

In giving The Chi the season 6 renewal when they are, what Showtime is doing is making sure that there are no reasons for concern through the rest of the season. They want everyone to be immersed in the world of these characters, as opposed to having any sort of overt concerns as to the future.

Now that we’ve got this renewal out there, let’s just get to the next order of business: When we will actually see it on the air. We tend to think it will come out at some point either in late spring or early summer next year, roughly the same time period that we got this time around. Because the show was ordered when it was, that should allow the folks at Showtime to be able to bring the series back in the timeframe that they want. We’re sure that the finale early next month will, at the very least, set the stage for what is next.

Remember, there is no new episode of The Chi this week; season 5 episode 9 will be available on the app come August 26.

