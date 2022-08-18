Severance season 2 premiere date: The latest we could see it

We know that a Severance season 2 will be coming to Apple TV+ at some point, but how long will the streaming service make us wait?

In a perfect world, we would obviously get the Adam Scott series back sooner rather than later. This is one of the streaming service’s most ambitious shows, and also simultaneously one of their best. There’s a reason why it scored so many Emmy nominations, and we tend to imagine far more people are watching this show during the hiatus than were when it was actually on the air. Consider this the power of word-of-mouth marketing.

Because the show is still gaining an audience, we don’t think that Apple feels a ton of pressure right now to rush into putting season 2 on the air — and they shouldn’t. Because of the central premise of this story, this is a highly complex narrative that needs time for the writers to comb through it. It can’t be rushed. This is one of the reasons why the new season won’t begin filming until October, and why there’s a good chance new episodes won’t even premiere within the Emmy eligibility window for 2023.

When’s the latest we could expect season 2 to premiere? For now, we would say late summer or early fall of next year — but for the record, we expect it back before then. Because Apple is not doing the Netflix model of putting all of the episodes online at once, they can still work on getting together the final episodes in post-production while the first few are on the air. This allows for more flexibility, which is great for everyone out there eager for more information and/or answers on what the future could hold here.

Let’s just hope that season 2 lives up to all of the enormous hype that exists out there.

