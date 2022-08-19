Is Loot new this week on Apple TV+? More season 2 hopes

Is Loot new this week on Apple TV+? Is there going to be some more great stories ahead featuring Maya Rudolph and the rest of the cast?

If you are excited to dive back into the world of this show, you’re not alone! Unfortunately, this is where we do have some bad news: There is no new episode of the show on the air this week, and you will be waiting for a good while for anything else. After all, last week was the finale!

The one silver lining we can give you right now to make you feel a little better is simply this: We already know that a season 2 is coming. This was announced earlier this year by the aforementioned streaming service, and it comes after season 1 received favorable reviews from critics and viewers alike. Rudolph is a strong contender to get nominations in awards season next year, and we tend to think that this show will get even more viewership over the next few months — especially when people are subscribing to the service in order to watch Ted Lasso, whenever it premieres its third and potentially final season.

So when will season 2 of Loot premiere? Judging from the timing of the renewal, there is a reasonably good chance that we could see it at some point in the summer of 2023. A lot of that will be based of course on production and what Apple considers to be a priority. If not summer, it is a fairly safe bet that it will be back for the fall. There’s clearly a lot of story still to tell from Molly’s world, and this show has a great opportunity to satirize a number of things and topics that you don’t often see on television — especially from the world of the billionaire class.

