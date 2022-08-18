House of the Dragon premiere: HBO keeps their cards close

As so many of you out there most likely know, the House of the Dragon premiere is coming to HBO this weekend, and it is easy to be excited for it! Even if you did not love the way that Game of Thrones ended, the first few seasons were spectacular. This show has executive producer George R.R. Martin very much involved as executive producer, and if you love the history of House Targeryan, it could be right up your alley.

With this being said, it’s clear the network doesn’t want to share too much ahead of time here.

To better set the stage for the premiere, HBO had a chance to release a synopsis hyping up the premiere. What did they do? Well, share the following:

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen.

Yes, that is all they are officially giving away about the premiere. Is this a missed opportunity? Maybe, but it does serve as a window into how they are promoting this show. Rather than pushing it hard to people who don’t know the original Game of Thrones, they are going into this with the thinking that a lot of people watched that show, or at least saw multiple people. They think that the words “House Targeryan” is enough since it invokes dragons, family warfare, and a lot of other drama. That may be the case! This show is a total unknown when it comes to how it performs, but we are excited to find out.

