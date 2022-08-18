Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Indy’s fight; halfway party (day 43)

It is the night of day 43 within the Big Brother 24 house — so isn’t this the perfect time to celebrate? We tend to think so!

What we are seeing tonight is the return of an age-old tradition within the house: The Halfway Party! Everyone gets to spend a little time off feeds to enjoy one another’s company and not talk about the game for a little bit. We’re sure it’s fun, but if you are Terrance or Indy, do you really want this when you could be campaigning?

Tonight before the feeds went down for the party, we did see Indy making the rounds, doing her best to either campaign or ask for some assurances. Joseph told her that he’d keep her, but that’s not a stretch since he’d love for that to happen. He just won’t have the numbers. Some of Indy’s supposed “allies” in Alyssa and Jasmine could vote against her and she never thought she’d even be in a position where she’d have to campaign to them.

It’s ironic that Taylor and Joseph tonight had a conversation about Alyssa taking the trip in the Veto, almost at the same time the competition was airing on TV. Taylor’s frustrated that she didn’t get exactly what she wanted this week, and we do think there could be consequences if she gets power again later. Watching the show tonight made Alyssa’s decision even crazier; it was pretty clear to everyone during the comp that taking the trip from Taylor would be a dumb move for her game and she was selfish and did it anyway. She’s also annoyed at Kyle for justifying his move by saying, effectively, that Alyssa was nice. Since when has that been a reason to give someone the benefit of a doubt? Everyone knows the real reason why Kyle didn’t use the Veto, and it has set up the biggest fracture in the game right now.

