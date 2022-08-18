Criminal Minds season 16 premiere date: Factors at Paramount+

At the moment, there is no Criminal Minds season 16 premiere date over at Paramount+ — and of course, we could be waiting a while for it.

In the event you did not know, production only recently started on the long-awaited revival, and that means we’re probably still months away from an announcement. This may also be a complicated thing for the streaming service to figure out. What makes sense for them? What are they going to prioritize?

The first thing that is very much going to be considered here is how quickly production goes. Obviously, Paramount cannot premiere the show until there are a significant batch of stories in the can. This is the starting-off point to every other discussion. We do think that November or December could be feasible for a premiere, but is that the best time for it?

This brings us to the next major component here, and that is what the streaming service needs at specific times of the year. This fall, they already have SEAL Team presumably and The Good Fight. Meanwhile, the Yellowstone prequel 1923 is going to kick off close to the end of the year. This is why we think January could make a lot of sense. This is when season 15 aired on CBS, and they may also have more programming needs at that time.

Hopefully, regardless of when Criminal Minds returns, we do see a substantial amount of promotion behind it! They are going to have to work hard, after all, to remind people that this show is very much still on the air.

