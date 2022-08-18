The Voice season 22 promo hypes up Camila Cabello

As you prepare for The Voice season 22 to premiere on NBC next month, the show is putting the focus on one thing in the promo: The coaches.

In particular, we are talking here about the arrival of Camila Cabello to the panel alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. Everyone else on the show has multiple seasons under their belt so clearly, the goal of throwing Cabello on here is to had a little bit of energy and recruit new fans.

Will that work? Most likely to some extent, but in general The Voice needs to figure out a way to freshen up its format, as well. The blind auditions are always a crowd-pleaser but after that, it’s never been able to draw anywhere near the same amount of buzz. We think everything within the Battle Rounds / Knockouts needs to be reworked, but it’s up to NBC to recognize that and/or want to actually change it.

Of course, we do think that if you’re expecting that The Voice season 22 to be a huge platform for some of its contestants, you may be disappointed. Over the years we’ve seen it really fail to launch the careers of any of its singers, and it’s a shame since the label after the fact could do a whole lot more. Ultimately, though, we do think that Cabello will be at least a good person to help navigate contestants’ careers after the fact. Remember that she was a part of the American version of The X Factor, where she was put into the group that eventually came to be called Fifth Harmony. She remembers what it was like having to deal with all of the challenges of that experience.

