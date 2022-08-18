Your Honor season 2 premiere date: When to expect specifics

Earlier this week, we received a pretty big surprise when it comes to Your Honor season 2: We could be seeing it premiere soon! Showtime aired a preview during the series finale of Better Call Saul and within that, they indicated that the series starring Bryan Cranston will be back this fall.

All of this is wonderful news, but it does bring us to the next major question that is on our mind: When are we going to get a few more details? Is something else coming within the near future? It goes without saying that we hope so, but odds are, any further news is at least a few more weeks away.

While Showtime did say that the series is back this fall, it’s also important to remember that “fall” is a pretty darn lengthy window of time. Don’t be altogether shocked here at all if we are stuck waiting for another month at least get a specific date, which we personally believe will be in either November or early December. This gives the show a little more time to film.

As for why the network wanted it back so soon to begin with, we think a lot of it comes down to capitalizing on the end of Better Call Saul and its own success. Remember that while Cranston wasn’t a huge part of the Breaking Bad spin-off, he did reprise his role briefly as Walter White. Beyond just that, the show itself is automatically going to invoke him just because of its overall legacy.

Your Honor season 2 may, unfortunately, be the final season; Cranston indicated as such earlier this year, even if Showtime has yet to confirm anything on the subject yet. They may want to see season 2 play out first, or if Cranston could eventually have a desire to do more.

