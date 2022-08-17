Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The power of anticipation

If there is one word to describe the wait for some Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date news, it is simply this: Long. The folks over at Apple TV+ have made it clear that they are not in any hurry to announce more news on the show’s future, and nor do they need to be. Just think about all the press that they’re getting already amidst Emmy campaign season!

For a while, we just wondered if the long wait for a start date was due to the streaming service still trying to figure it out; or, because they were waiting until the end of production.

Now, however, we’re starting to think of something slightly different: They are simply waiting for the sake of doing so. They understand at this point that there’s almost something powerful that comes with keeping everyone in anticipation.

The moment that we get a premiere date, there will be no more oxygen to ask that question. Once they release a trailer, there won’t be anyone wondering what it could look like. Maybe there will be trailer breakdowns and the like, but there is something to be said for holding out on announcing a date until you know for sure you can have a solid run-up of promotion leading to the premiere. We would rather have a date sooner rather than later, but it feels clear to us at this point that we’re not going to get a date announced three months in advance this time around.

Just think about it like this for a moment: If we get a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date now and it starts up in three months, that would mean the show is starting mid-November. We’re not sure we realistically see it premiering later than that unless the early discussions about a fall premiere were false. If you start in late November or early December, after all, then you are competing more against holidays. This show could do that and be just fine, but we’re not altogether sure they will want to.

Related – Get some more scoop on a possible endgame, or potential final season

What do you most want to see on Ted Lasso season 3?

Why do you think we’re being forced to wait so long for a premiere date? Share now, and come back to get more insight that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







