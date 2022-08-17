Blue Bloods season 13: See Donnie Wahlberg’s birthday cake gift

For those who did not know today is Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s birthday — why not celebrate with a gift from the show itself?

If you look to the post below via the actor’s Instagram Stories, you can see a cake provided to him by the cast and crew; what better way to ring in 53? Clearly this is an homage to two different things: Racing, and also Red Bull. Sometimes, you just need an extra dose of energy amidst a long day on set!

Donnie often gets a chance to celebrate the holiday with the cast and crew, which of course is tied simply to when his birthday falls in the year. The show has been in production for the past month, and we imagine that for Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, some more challenges are going to surface on the job. It may be somewhat of a cliche to say that crime never sleeps, but that is exactly what happens when you work within this show’s fictional NYPD world. You have to be prepared for anything at just about any turn, and this upcoming season will feature new threats and challenges across the board.

One thing we could be interested in long-term is tied to Erin’s storyline, as she is currently in the process of running for District Attorney. Let’s go ahead and say that she gets elected. What does that mean for Danny as a Detective? If nothing else, it could make every day similar to walking through a minefield? He already heard the cries of nepotism back when his situation was simply that his father was the police commissioner; now, something else is being added to the plate.

We know that Blue Bloods season 13 is not going to premiere on CBS until October but rest assured, we’re going to have more updates leading up to it.

What do you want to see from Donnie Wahlberg as Danny moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

