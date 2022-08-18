Station 19 season 6 spoilers: Kelly Thiebaud returning as Eva

If you find yourself interested in even more Station 19 season 6 spoilers today, we’ve got some 100% intriguing info within!

So where do we start? Really, with the news that a familiar face is back in Kelly Thiebaud. According to a new report from Deadline, the actress will be coming back for the first time in a couple ofr years as Eva. We know that the character, the widow of the late Rigo Vasquez, has a romantic past with none other than Jack Gibson (Grey Damon). Does her return mean that something else could be afoot for the two of them? For now, that is somewhat complicated given that Jack’s future at 19 is very much up in the air following the season 5 finale cliffhanger.

Here is all ABC would say about Eva’s return at the moment: “Misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past.”

Ultimately, it makes the most sense for this story to be a signal that Jack is coming back in some shape or form. Why bring this character back otherwise? We know that the extended Grey’s Anatomy universe loves nothing more than to throw a little bit of romantic intrigue in all directions. This marks another opportunity for them to do that and then some, and we’ll have to see what we get on the other side.

Unfortunately, we are still going to be waiting for a while to see the firefighter drama back on the air — both this show and the flagship Grey’s are poised to return in early October. Our hope is that at some point next March, we’ll start to at least get a few more previews all about what’s going to be coming up next.

