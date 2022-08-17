SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Is more news coming soon?

We know that a SEAL Team season 6 premiere date is likely to come in the near future — but when could we actually get it?

Well, the first thing that we should point out here is that based on the information we have right now, it looks like the date is not going to be September 12. While this was a date referenced in a social-media post by AJ Buckley, TVLine reports that it is highly unlikely the military drama will come out on a Monday. (Typically, their original shows come out either on a Sunday or a Thursday.)

The aforementioned report notes that an official date will be coming soon for season 6, and this goes along with our thinking that it WILL be streaming this fall. There is almost no reason for Paramount+ to wait for an extremely long time to launch it, given the fact that so many episodes are already filmed and viewers are used to watching it in the fall.

Just don’t be surprised if the show waits a little while past September 12 to actually come on the streaming service. If it premieres that early in the month, it is not really getting a lot of time in order to properly get a solid promotional campaign. Remember that SEAL Team is one of the more successful Paramount shows out there and that that in mind, we expect them to work hard in order to ensure that it gets good viewership. They have, after all, made a larger commitment to the series in the form of a supposed movie, even though there isn’t a ton of information about that out there for the time being.

Our hope, at least for the time being, is that we get a premiere date before the end of the month.

