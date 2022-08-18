American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6 preview: ‘Facelift’

Next week on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6, you are going to be seeing a story titled ‘Facelift.” What lies ahead here?

The first thing that we should say here is pretty simple: There are only three episodes left in this season! That means that these episodes could be especially intense. There is no buildup to the finale, though, as every installment is very much their own thing.

Just as you would’ve expected, FX hasn’t released any more American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6 details, and they probably won’t until you get around to next week. What we can suspect is that this is going to be some sort of gross, Mason Verger-esque story about someone ripping off other people’s faces. Or, some cautionary tale about plastic surgery.

Let’s make one thing clear: We absolutely want this to be as weird as humanly possible. After all, we tend to think the show is so much better when they are willing to take chances. This is of course a show that could continue to surprise and scare, and we really hope that they put an emphasis on the latter. Sometimes, it feels like this show could be described better as American Strange Stories, since there isn’t that much in the way of humor jammed in here all of the time.

We’re not expecting that this episode will be tied at all to anything else in the franchise, but you never know! There are always some surprises sprinkled in here.

