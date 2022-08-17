American Horror Stories season 2 episode 5 cast: Quvenzhané Wallis!

With American Horror Stories season 2 episode 5 appearing on Hulu tomorrow, why not learn a little bit more about the cast?

The first name that 100% needs to be pointed out here is Quvenzhané Wallis, and for good reason! She is a former Academy Award nominee for Best Actress for her work in Beasts of the Southern Wild. She is also the first person born in the 21st century to be nominated for an Oscar. Many years have passed since that movie came out, so this is a chance to see her in a totally different capacity in “Bloody Mary.”

So else is turning up here? The video below highlights a number of names, including a Ryan Murphy favorite in Dominique Jackson, who was a significant part of Pose through its run. Meanwhile, you also have in this episode Raven Scott (The Call of the Wild), Kyla Drew (Raven’s Home), and Kyanna Simone (Black Lightning). No actress within this episode has previously appeared within American Horror Story or its spin-off, and that makes the whole episode feel a little more unique. Add to this a first-time writer to the franchise and we’re curious to see what has been cooked up here.

It is important to remember that each episode of Horror Stories is its own separate thing, and this one in particular seems to be a reference to the Bloody Mary urban legends where a spirit can turn up to predict the future or give you some of what you want. However, there are some consequences that can come along with that…

