Call Me Kat season 3 spoilers: Ken Jennings joins Mayim Bialik!

For the upcoming Call Me Kat season 3 premiere, the folks at Fox have cooked up some inspired casting. Just look at what we’re talking about here!

According to a report from TV Insider, Ken Jennings will be joining his fellow Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her sitcom, playing a version of himself who Kat (Bialik) decides to chat up while on a plane ride home from Paris. Let’s just say that Ken is not 100% keen on hearing everything that she has been up to.

There’s a lot of cheeky fun in this casting, mostly in that Ken and Mayim don’t really spend time together on Jeopardy!, even if they share the same job. He hosts on the weeks that she is not there and vice-versa. Seeing them together here could remind everyone that the two are taking their shared gig in stride and there isn’t any competition between the two at all.

We’ve heard already that moving into the new season of Jeopardy!, the producers are planning more of a streamlined approach to the hosting swap, one where viewers should know a good bit in advance who is going to be hosting and when. They want to obviously make this a little bit easier on both the contestants and the audience to figure this out, and we do think there is at least some collaboration behind the scenes between Ken and Mayim. The two are probably well-aware that they need to have a somewhat-similar cadence for the contestants who cross over between different hosts. It can, after all, be tough to transition since so much of the game is about good response time.

Call Me Kat season 3 is going to be premiering on Fox this fall — with the network losing NFL football, they are going to be airing more scripted programming on Thursday nights throughout the year.

What do you think about Ken Jennings guest-starring on the Call Me Kat season 3 premiere?

What do you think he’s going to bring to the table for what is most likely a one-off? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for even more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







