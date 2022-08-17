Magnum PI season 5: More news on the start of filming!

We know there are a lot of Magnum PI season 5 questions out there, but one looms larger than most: When will it start filming? There still may not be an official date for the NBC revival, but we at least know more than we did previously.

According to a report from TVLine, the Jay Hernandez series will be back in production in mid-September. Personally, we were hoping for something right after Labor Day, but September in general has been the targeted production window for a while. Scripts are currently being written, and the series is going to do its part to bring you all of the action, drama, comedy, and (hopefully) romance that you could want.

The benefit for production starting in September is fairly simple: Flexibility. It allows NBC to be able to premiere the show whenever they would like in the new year, as episodes will be in the can and ready to go. (At least the first batch of them.) We’ve made the case for something in January, since that will allow the network to promote it at a time where viewers are home and in need of escapism — that is also where Magnum PI drew some of its better live ratings over the years.

Even with a filming window in mind, there are absolutely a number of other mysteries out there. There is the premiere date, whether or not season 5 / season 6 will shoot back to back, what’s going to happen to Magnum and Higgins as a potential couple, and also what NBC’s streaming plans are for their new acquisition. We hope that they have something planned for the entire run so far, given that streaming is really the key to a long-term future.

Let’s face it: We can be happy that twenty episodes are going to be coming our way, but it is only human to want more.

Related – Here are five things we want in the Magnum PI premiere

What are you hoping to see from Magnum PI season 5 when filming kicks off?

Share right away in the comments! Also, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







