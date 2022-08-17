NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Daniela Ruah directing again

For everyone out there who wanted to see Daniela Ruah back in the NCIS: Los Angeles director’s chair, we come bearing great news!

In a new post on her official Instagram, the actress has made it clear that she is helming another episode in season 14. Who knows? There could be more even beyond that! This one is titled “Flesh & Blood,” and that signals that there could be a good bit of chaos throughout.

One of the great things that we’ve seen about NCIS: LA over the past few years in particular is a real spirit of collaboration, as we’ve seen cast members have a chance to try out a lot of different things behind the scenes. Eric Christian Olsen has had the opportunity to write and co-write installments, and Ruah has now multiple opportunities to be in the director’s chair. We hope that this episode will give her a chance to do some stuff that she hasn’t done before as a director; that way, she continues to continue to push herself and figure out more and more cool things that she can do behind the scenes.

As an actress, we already have a good feeling that there are some great things ahead for Ruah as Kensi Blye gets to explore some brand-new things in her life. She will have an opportunity within season 14 to be a mother to Rosa, while also continuing her work as an agent. We feel like this is one of the reasons why the writers had her and Deeks adopt someone a little bit older, as it wouldn’t be something that sidelined the two of them as agents. They can have everything that they want!

Remember that season 14 will be coming to CBS this October; prepare accordingly!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Daniela Ruah’s next stint as NCIS: Los Angeles director?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniela Ruah (@danielaruah)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







