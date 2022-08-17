The Mole revival coming to Netflix! Premiere date hopes

Netflix was already a great destination for reality TV programming; they’ve added to it with a revival of The Mole.

According to a report from Variety, the streaming service has ordered a ten-episode new edition of the classic competition show, which has been off the air for a decade. Its reputation was always that it was one of the best concepts that for whatever reason, never found the audience that it deserved.

Here’s the base premise for those who are unaware: Contestants have to work together in order to solve puzzles and complete challenges and in doing so, they earn a good bit of money for the pot. However, there is also one person actively working to sabotage the others and cost them money. That is the Mole, and at the end of every episode, contestants take a quiz about the person’s identity. The person who works the worst is eliminated.

There is a tremendous amount of strategy associated with this concept. If you feel like you know who the Mole is, then you can intentionally start sabotaging competitions to put the focus on yourself as a possible candidate. With that, you stand a good chance of getting other people eliminated and advancing your own game.

The show has featured a number of different permutations over the years, including two celebrity versions and a short-lived revival in the late 2000’s. To us personally, though, the first two seasons are the reality TV gold standard. They featured a relatively unknown (at the time) Anderson Cooper as host, and Netflix should dump as much money as possible in front of his place to convince him to come back. He brought a certain gravitas to the proceedings, and allowed for the show to feel serious and yet also still warm when it needed to be.

Let’s just hope the new version is as slick and thematically cool as the OG Mole was. We can’t be more excited to watch.

Are you thrilled that The Mole is being revived over at Netflix?

Do you think Cooper should come back to host? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







