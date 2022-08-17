Jordan Elsass leaving Superman & Lois; Jonathan to be recast

Tonight, some breaking news came out ahead of Superman & Lois season 3 — series regular Jordan Elsass will no longer be a part of the cast.

In a statement, Warner Bros. TV had the following to say about the stunning decision, and what is to be done after the fact:

“Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to ‘Superman & Lois’ for Season 3 due to personal reasons … The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”

According to Variety, the actor’s exit is not a result of a workplace-related issue, and there is no other information available as of this time.

We recognize that there may be some wondering why the producers are going to recast the role as opposed to writing him out or introducing a different person altogether. For starters, there are likely scripts written already as though Jonathan Kent was a part of the story. Trying to re-do all of those would be an expensive endeavor, especially for a network in The CW that is clearly out to cut costs wherever it can. Meanwhile, there’s also the idea that this was a main character and the key part of the Kent family. Trying to ship the character off somewhere wouldn’t make any sense, especially since this has been billed from the start as a family drama.

Of course, recastings are almost always a challenge since inevitably, you won’t find a performer who looks identical to the original one. From our vantage point that is 100% fine. Instead of worrying too much about that, the focus really should be instead on just trying to land the person that feels right and inhabits the spirit of the role. That will in the long-term make it at least slightly easier to forget that there was a change in the first place.

Superman & Lois season 3 will premiere at some point in 2023. To get more news about it, visit the link here.

What do you think about Jordan Elsass leaving Superman & Lois in such a surprising fashion?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more news you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

