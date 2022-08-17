America’s Got Talent: Maddie performs ‘Higher Love’

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode on NBC, we knew that Maddie would be considered one of the favorites. She got the Golden Buzzer! Beyond just that, she’s shown herself to have a dedicated following online. There is a big history of young singers doing really well in this competition, but the challenge now is that there are only two acts per live show moving forward.

Maddie also has a history of performing in big venues — she’s well known for her variations of the National Anthem in Los Angeles. With that in mind, she was a little more prepared for this moment than most.

So what she did choose to perform this time around? A classic song in “Higher Love,” and that makes all the sense in the world. There are SO many people out there who know this song backwards and forwards. We do appreciate the fact that she didn’t just come out and do some super-predictable ballad.

Now, the question just comes down to whether or not this will be enough for Maddie to get her ticket to the finales. This has been a really good show, and there are a number of other quality singers tonight. There is no doubt to us that Maddie is more than qualified of being a star, and with that in mind, it actually doesn’t matter that much if she wins this season. This is really more just about exposure that she can use to move on to some other things a little bit later on down the road. She’s still super-young and has a ton of potential!

Even if Maddie doesn’t make it through to the live shows automatically, it is also important to remember that there will be one additional wild-card for the finale … but you may have to wait a while for that.

