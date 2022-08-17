The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 7: Double elimination ahead

Next week, The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 7 is going to up the ante when it comes to competition — how can it not? There are so many teams left!

Tonight’s episode surprisingly ended with a non-elimination, which we imagine had a little bit to do with allowing some of the returning teams time to adjust to the competition. Court & Ali would have been eliminated without it!

Moving forward now, we have to brace for a double-elimination situation where two teams are going to be heading out as opposed to one. The preview indicated that there is going to be the resurfacing of an old island, and it is something that could wreck a little bit of havoc across some of the other teams. You do get a tease of Cedric & Tychon being very-much frustrated, but that may not have anything to do with anything else in the promo at all.

What we can say in general is that with this season, almost anything goes — that includes a new Double Pass twist, as well as the idea that whoever wins this season will really deserve it after everything that they’ve gone through. Sure, Catherine & Craig and Court & Ali did not get to run every leg, but consider the fact that they’ve come back on the show after having the virus and are trying to still run at peak condition. That is tough — really tough.

Expect the field to be whittled down pretty fast in general here on out — this is the latest in any season of the Race (at least the North American versions) where we can remember this many teams all still being around at this point. That creates more variables, and certainly could create a little more drama at the end of the road.

