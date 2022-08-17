Westworld season 5 spoilers: Show EP on final season hopes

At the time of this writing, Westworld season 5 has not been renewed at HBO — yet, it absolutely feels like it should be. That is even more the case when you hear executive producer Lisa Joy talk about it.

While you can argue that there are elements of this past episode that make it a proper series finale, there are seemingly more topics the writers want to address. It’s also a chance to bring things more full circle with Dolores / Christina. Speaking via The Wrap, here is just some of what Joy had to say:

“We had always planned on ending the series next season. You know, we always thought that Westworld should kind of come full circle and back to the West. But with Dolores, who was just a player in other people’s games, finally getting to write her own. Just to close up a lot of the stuff that we’ve seen before like the flashforward with The Man in Black and everything, so we have a plan for Season 5 but you know, life can make other plans for you. So we’ll just hope for the best.”

This renewal situation is a little bit strange, mostly because it is so unusual for a big-budget HBO show to have its future dangling in the balance. Often, you hear about a renewal before a finale ends, or at least signs things are moving in that direction. Here, there is almost nothing to cling to. We hope that is due to lengthy negotiations; things may be more difficult due to the Warner Bros. Discovery deal and shifting priorities.

Even if a season 5 is shorter (think six episodes), we just hope we get something — we’ve been on this road with Joy and Jonathan Nolan for a while now, and we definitely don’t want it to stop.

