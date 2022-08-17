The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The strategy for Netflix

If you do find yourselves wondering about The Witcher season 3 and a potential premiere date, we have to assume you’re not alone. This is a show that is bringing a lot of action and drama to the table, and we know that filming is underway for it right now. (There was a temporary shutdown due to the global health crisis.)

So how is Netflix going to bring these episodes to their service when it’s done? This is undoubtedly a debate that they are going to have internally for some time.

One thing does 100% feel clear at the moment: They will release the whole season at once, and they will also choose a timeslot that makes the most sense for the show’s future. This is not a show that they can launch with any regular old premiere date. They need to give it something special! This is what makes the mid-March window appealing, given that they launched Bridgerton season 2 there to great success. It’s also why they could select Memorial Day Weekend if the show needs that much time in post-production.

Nailing the premiere date is the first order of business but beyond just that, they really have to keep raising the bar for this show and what makes it stand out. The first half of 2023 is turning out to be really big for video-game adaptations. Remember that The Last of Us is also coming! We say this hoping that The Witcher at least arrives before the end of June. The fact that there are spin-offs and a whole universe out there around the show does make us all the more hopeful for not just a premiere date that makes sense, but a long run for this entire franchise.

