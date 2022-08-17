America’s Got Talent: Chapel Hart sings ‘The Girls are Back in Town’

Before we even got to the performance of Chapel Hart on America’s Got Talent, we knew they had a TON of competition. It was easy to see that!

Yet, it was also still easy to be hopeful for their future. They got a Golden Buzzer from all the judges and Terry Crews and with that in mind, they were instant favorites. America also loves country music, and we’ve seen that with voting patterns on other shows over the years.

So what did the group decide to perform here? That was really the next big question, since they performed such an iconic original song for their audition. Here, they sang another original in “The Girls are Back in Town” that they’ve performed prior to the show, and it felt very much within their wheelhouse. You had some great harmonies and some major rock-country vibes mixed in here, as well.

Will it be enough to get them through? We hope so! We don’t know if this will go viral in the same way the audition did, mostly because they had a song then that was a response to such an iconic hit in “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. We 100% think that a lot of people out there are going to enjoy this song, though, and they performed last on the show — more often than not, that is a pretty significant advantage. We just have to wait and see if that is going to be the case here.

The biggest challenge that Chapel Hart faces is something 100% out of their control: The fact that only TWO acts go through automatically into the finale. There are going to be some tough decisions here since you can make a case for probably four or five that deserve it. One of them could get the wild card to be in the finale but even with that, there are no guarantees.

What did you think about Chapel Hart on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think they deserve to move on to the next round?

