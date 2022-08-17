Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: The mystery of filming

When does Stranger Things 5 begin filming? As we all get a little closer to a premiere date, this is a big mystery that is out there.

What can say is this: Scripts are currently being written. That’s the first order of business. It’s possible that there is a rough estimate of when things will kick off, or there are fears that it could change. No matter the reason, it seems like everyone is being coy on when cameras actually start rolling. For more on that, just take a look at what Sadie Sink (Max) had to say in a new W Magazine interview:

With it being the final season, I don’t think they’re going to rush it. They want to make it perfect and have the most epic ending to the most epic journey ever. Hopefully it’ll be a shorter turnaround than the season 3 to season 4 gap. I’m really excited to get back to work. I trust Matt and Ross [Duffer] so much, so wherever they want to take my character, I’ll be there.

We tend to think of this quote, by the way, as another sign that Max will be back despite that pretty-darn-ambiguous ending to her story in season 4.

When thinking about the premiere date, it is obviously going to be attached to when filming actually begins. If we had to make a bold prediction, we think we’ll see the cast and crew back at it early next year, and that will make a release sometime in 2024 possible. We tend to think that a summer date is most likely, and we’re just being cautious here since we know that it takes a really long time in order to launch a show with this many special effects.

