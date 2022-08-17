Devils season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Patrick Dempsey, cast’s future

Following the big premiere, are you curious to learn just a little bit more when it comes to Devils season 2 episode 2 airing next week?

There is absolutely going to be intrigue around this show — we like to think of it as an international version of Billions with Patrick Dempsey in the cast. Sure, it’s a little bit different, but this is all about high finance mixed with character relationships. It’s a surprise that there isn’t more of a following out there, and tonight’s season 3 premiere may be hindered by that long break between seasons.

Still, we think The CW would love for this to do well, especially in the wake of the new Nexstar deal. We think they are going to be working to cater more towards older audiences, and that is certainly what shows like this bring to the table.

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the official Devils season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

A WARNING – Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) and his team vow to discover the truth about Brexit’s tragic aftermath. While trying to convince Massimo that the Chinese are behind it, Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) tries to stop NYL and its Chief Strategy Officer, Cheng Liwei (Joel de la Fuente), from acquiring a social media app, another pawn in the data war. Massimo also starts uncovering evidence about a secret Chinese surveillance program through data trafficking. Meanwhile, Dominic visits an unlikely ally. Nick Hurran directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz (#202). Original airdate 8/23/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Since we are so early on in this season, it is 100% fair to say that some more twists and turns are going to be coming. We just hope you are prepared.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Devils

What do you most want to see on Devils season 2 episode 2 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







