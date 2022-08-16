Leonardo season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Story for Aidan Turner, cast

Following the series premiere today on The CW, do you want to learn a little bit more about Leonardo season 1 episode 2 next week?

There are a few different things well worth noting here but ultimately, it feels right to start off with a reminder that this is an international acquisition and in some ways, we wonder if this will be more the way of the future for the network following the Nexstar purchase. Not all their new series could be adaptations per se, but rather ones that cater to an older demographic. You look at this story, a dive into Leonardo da Vinci, and we don’t exactly think the 18-34 demographic that The CW has catered to over the years. There is a great cast at the center of the show including former Poldark star Aidan Turner, so there is a lot worth diving into here. To get some more insight, go ahead and check out the episode 2 synopsis below:

TRUTH – With Leonardo’s (Aidan Turner) successes recognized and his reputation growing, a risky decision sets to destroy everything he has worked for. After gaining an unexpected ally, Leonardo receives support through new commissions (the Portrait of Ginevra de’ Benci and The Adoration of the Magi) but pays the price for his actions. Determined to find the truth in his work, Leonardo looks to his past and finds new inspiration, but the results are received with less enthusiasm. When an unanticipated situation derails his confidence further, Leonardo sets his sights on a new offer of work in Milan. Freddie Highmore, Matilda De Angelis, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#102). Original airdate 8/23/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If nothing else, could this show serve as a nice bit of escapism over the summer hiatus for some people? We could see that, especially in an era where there isn’t a ton of other scripted programming really out there. Something has to help fill the void, and this could in part be it!

What do you want to see on Leonardo season 1 episode 2 when it airs on The CW?

Are you excited to dive more into things? Share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







