The Last of Us premiere date: Will it be revealed soon?

Production on HBO’s The Last of Us series has been done for a good while, and that of course leads to questions. Take, for example, whether we could be getting some premiere-date news very much in the near future.

There are a couple of signs that this could be the case. First and foremost, the fact that HBO has yet to announce anything for early on in the new year, meaning that they may be waiting to announce something big soon. Typically, the network does reveal start dates two or three months in advance, meaning that they could share news on the video-game adaptation at some point in October or November. (It does appear as though a 2022 release has been ruled out.)

Another thing that we’re sure they are factoring in at the moment is how well Euphoria did in early 2022. They need to find a show that can generate buzz that is at least close to that. It may be too optimistic to say that Succession (which is still filming season 3) will be ready in time. Meanwhile, we just don’t see Perry Mason or The Nevers getting anywhere close to that viewership. That means that The Last of Us just makes the most sense as a big ratings bet for HBO.

Also, consider the Pedro Pascal factor. Doesn’t it make sense on some level to have this show and The Mandalorian on the air at the same time? There’s easily room for both of them, and we feel like one show can on some level start to bleed into the other.

The only fear is that The Last of Us may not live up to the hype, mostly because video-game adaptations tend to be a tough sell. Yet, we do at least have some hope that this one will be able to pull it off thanks to both the story and the people involved.

When do you think The Last of Us will premiere over on HBO?

