Squid Game season 2: Could the story eventually expand globally?

When we think about Squid Game season 2, we certainly do have a lot of questions about what the story could be. How do you expand upon everything else that you’ve done? Not only that, but how hard to you really push to ensure that the Games themselves still feel creative?

Beyond just that, how far do these Games really go? The first season was all about those taking place in South Korea, but there is absolutely room for expansion somewhere else in the world. Given the central construct of the story, it is easy to imagine that the wealthy and opportunistic in other countries would be executing something similar behind closed doors.

Speaking to Deadline in a new Emmy interview, here is at least some of what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say about what an expansion of this universe could look like:

That was actually part of my intentions from the outset. I wrote the script in a way to hint that the Squid Game was happening in other parts of the world. As you can see from the conversations that the VIPs are having, they say the Korean game this year is spectacular, which means that there are other games as well. So this was also intended, because I thought that if the show did well, I wanted to expand the universe further, so that other countries could have their own version of the Squid Game.

The way that Hwang speaks here, it almost feels like he is talking about other writers potentially adapting the show into something similar. Given that he has so much story left to tell with Gi-hun and what is going on around him, it is hard to imagine him juggling so many other projects, as well. We think if the show expands further, it has to be done really carefully. The original, after all, was one of the most inventive shows out there. You don’t want to miss with a great thing.

