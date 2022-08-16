Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is end of filming near?

There are a certain number of dominoes that we are waiting to see fall when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3, especially as we approach a premiere date. One of the biggest ones? The end of production — which feels like it is coming at some point in the very near future.

As of this week, there is evidence out there that Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast are at work trying to perfect what could be the final batch of episodes and we’ll admit that a part of us thought that they’d be done at this point. Yet, we imagine that some parts of production slowed down amidst the Emmy campaign for the show, which spanned weeks and was pretty extensive. It was worth it, though, given that the cast are collectively nominated for so many awards.

We also do have a feeling that production is taking their time here mostly because they have that as a luxury. Apple has a lot riding on this show as a promotional launching pad for everything else that they do; they also want to make sure that it’s perfect if this going to be the end. (If nothing else, it could be used to carry into a spin-off somewhere else.)

The new season of Ted Lasso should still premiere later this year, but we’ll be the first to admit that it could be starting back up a little bit later than we first envisioned. For a while, we thought that we’d be getting a chance to see new episodes at some point in early October. That is looking more and more unlikely with production still going, and with no date announced. It’s going to be a hit no matter when it’s on, but we just hope that this is not a hiatus that lingers for a few more months on end.

