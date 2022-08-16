The Boys season 4 premiere date: Why Amazon may wait ’til 2024

The Boys season 4 is ramping up production — there’s a reason why much of the cast and showrunner Eric Kripke are in Toronto. We’re about see them start to churn out new episodes!

As exciting as all of this is, though, there is still a little bit of bad news that we have to sprinkle in: A reminder that Amazon won’t be releasing it for a rather long time. As a matter of fact, there is a compelling case as to why they may not unveil anything until 2024.

Want to see our The Boys season 3 finale review now?

One thing we’ve certainly come to learn when it comes to Amazon Prime over the years is that they will not want to rush anything when it comes to premieres. There have been long hiatuses between every season of this show so far, and that is without even mentioning some of their other programs. Did you know it’s been years since the last season of Jack Ryan, and that season 3 production has been done there for some time? You can say the same thing about their most-recent episodes of Carnival Row. These are shows that the streaming service are collectively making us wait to get for a rather long time.

Also, add to this the fact that The Boys has their college-set spin-off Gen V more than likely coming next year, and this gives them something else to have during their hiatus. If they can produce The Boys and Gen V in alternating years, this is at least a great way to ensure that they have a constant dream of content. They also make sure they don’t rush the lengthy post-production process for either show.

While it is clear from our end that we’d love to see new episodes a little sooner rather than later,

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

