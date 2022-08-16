Cobra Kai season 5 trailer: How does John Kreese return?

With the premiere of Cobra Kai season 5 airing next month on Netflix, it feels like the perfect time to enjoy a new trailer, right? Luckily, we are here to offer that very thing within!

If you look below, you can see a new preview that puts the entire focus on the soul of the Valley, which is slowly being taken over by Terry Silver and his new version of Cobra Kai. He is doing everything that he can in order to ensure that he gets what he wants here, starting of course with expanding his empire and creating more dojos.

For Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, the two are clearly at a loss for what to do here. It feels like at one point, they contemplate shutting down their dojos. However, they also realize that they gotta keep fighting. Daniel has linked up with Chozen to help expand the ways of Miyagi-do, while Johnny at least does what he can to unite some of the students (to varying degrees). We know that at some point, both Johnny and Miguel come back from Mexico — they are not there for the entirety of the season, so that’s not something you have to worry about.

Perhaps the most exciting thing for us about this trailer is seeing how John Kreese gets back into the mix. For a little while, it seemed as though Martin Cove’s character was going to MIA behind a prison cell. Is there any path to redemption for this guy? He was betrayed by Silver, so you have to think that it’s possible.

