Stargirl season 3 promo: Can villains really break … good?

The Stargirl season 3 premiere is finally going to be coming on The CW on August 31, and it looks already like the show is hitting home that “frenemies” theme big-time.

Ultimately, what Courtney Whitmore is looking to do this season, per the promo below, is try to find a different way to take on adversaries. Rather than just having them remain evil, is there a way to turn them good? What would it look like if some of these evil-doers realized that there’s a way to assist Blue Valley rather than destroy it?

All of this is ambitious, and of course we give Courtney a lot of credit for even thinking about it. However, the reality remains that achieving this goal is going to be so much easier said than done. There are villains who are not going to be able to abandon that nature, and frankly, there are going to be others who just enjoy being bad. This is a realistic expectation that she needs to have before she dives TOO far down this rabbit hole.

By the end of the season 3 premiere, it is our hope that we will get the ball rolling when it comes to a larger story, one that hasn’t been revealed all that much in some of the promos yet. We are talking here about Mister Bones, who was introduced at the end of season 2. Since Courtney doesn’t even know this guy as of yet, we have a hard time thinking that she’s going to be able to turn around and convince them to be good anytime soon.

In general, we expect this season to be full of surprises, but also a little bit of humor. One of the things that has made Stargirl so great through its time on the air is its ability to mix genres and make almost all of the characters feel human.

Enemies become allies. Season 3 premieres Wednesday, August 31 on The CW! #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/qWnbdXs4dX — DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) August 15, 2022

