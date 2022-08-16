Only Murders in the Building season 2: Who is Becky Butler?

All is Not OK in Oklahoma. Becky Butler. There were the things central to Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9. We knew that this story was going to have some big reveals, but this was FAR from what we were expecting.

So where do we start? It seems, for now, that all roads lead back to Cinda Canning, though we still don’t know if everything is as it seems. Tina Fey’s character knew Detective Kreps from doing her podcast about Becky’s disappearance and as it turns out, the Detective also made it seem as though she was really dead. She wasn’t. Instead, she moved to New York and formed an entirely new identity for herself — Poppy, Cinda’s assistant. This complicates things dramatically, doesn’t it?

So we know that Becky Butler has been living a fake life all this time, and we’ve also learned that Cinda was sniffing around the real Rose Cooper (who was pretending to be Leonora previously) looking for info on the painting. For whatever reason, she is very intent on getting it.

What we do at least know is that Poppy, Cinda, and Kreps are all intertwined here in a big way. We think a lot of people knew that Cinda was somehow involved in all of this, and that part of things isn’t a huge surprise. The jaw-dropper may instead come courtesy of the finer details. Take, for example, how or why Cinda is doing all of this, and what Poppy is up to now.

In the end, episode 9 gave us more answers than ever and yet, here we are still thinking about lose major loose ends…

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9?

