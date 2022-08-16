Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: A look at the competition

Netflix may not have to decide on a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at any point over the next several months, but it is on their mind. After all, it has to be! We’re talking here about one of the streaming service’s biggest shows, and there are a lot of different variables that come into play when it comes to deciding when to bring it back.

The first order of business here is 100% noting that the state of production/post-production is the most important thing. Filming has been going on for a little now, and we tend to think that all of the episodes could, at least in theory, be ready by the time we get around to the spring. That’s not confirmed by any means, but we’re thinking a lot about some of the other production timelines that we’ve seen with this show and others over the years.

From here, Netflix just has to think about the right place to air the new season, and this is where things could start to get a little bit more stressful. Remember for a moment here that Bridgerton will have a lot of major competition if it comes out next spring — some of the other ratings threats could include Succession, Yellowjackets, Your Honor, Severance, and potentially True Detective along with a ton of other shows that are all going to be airing on network TV.

Should Netflix be concerned about a lot of this? Probably not, but at the very least, they need to be aware of all of it. We don’t exactly think that they are the sort of monolith that is going to be threatened by a ton of other shows out there, especially if they find a perfect little corner for Bridgerton to shine. This is one of the reasons why we keep thinking that Memorial Day is a great window for this show.

