Better Call Saul season 7: Why isn’t it happening at AMC?

Since tonight does mark the series finale at AMC, it does feel like high time to pose the question: Why is there no Better Call Saul season 7? You can easily make the case that the story of Jimmy McGill could have been stretched out longer, especially the Gene part over the past several weeks. This is a tough world to say goodbye to, especially since we recognize fully that in sending it off, we are also sending off the entirety of the greater Breaking Bad universe.

In the end, this farewell is just something that felt right for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould — and we have to respect that decision in the end.

The decision to end the series with season 6 was handed down some time ago, and we think there were multiple components to it. For Gilligan and Gould, there may have been a desire to just conclude this story and give everyone all the answers. They love this world, but they may have also been ready to try new things. We also think that they didn’t really want this show to have a significantly longer run than Breaking Bad. We understand that the Bob Odenkirk series technically had one additional season, but remember that Breaking Bad season 5 was longer and split into two eight-episode halves. It all comes out to be almost the same. (Better Call Saul has one more episode, but you could call it even if you put El Camino in with the Bryan Cranston show.)

Rather than lamenting that there is no season 7, it feels like the better recourse at this point is to simply rejoice what we had. Also, who knows? Just because Vince and Peter are done with the greater Breaking Bad universe for now, they may find something worth revisiting a little bit later on down the road.

