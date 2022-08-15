Severance season 2 premiere date: The competition at play

How much TV is too much TV? That is something worth thinking about when it comes to Severance season 2 and a possible premiere date.

It goes without saying that this show is spectacular — it is deep, thought-provoking, and easily different from almost anything else that is out there. It managed to create an entire world while raising all sorts of questions over the course of the first season. Now, it has to work that much harder to either extend the mysteries or find a way to pay them off.

If you are Apple TV+, the mystery you have to solve is when you want this show to premiere, and finding the best possible window to do this is not anywhere near as easy as it seems. You’ve gotta figure out the proper place to put new episodes on the streaming service and beyond just that, there are other questions as to how long production is going to take. (Signs point to filming officially kicking off in October.)

From this personal vantage point, it seems like the most feasible premiere window for Severance is late spring or early summer, but you do have to wonder about the competition that could be out there among quality TV. Think about it — the show could be up against Succession, Yellowjackets, potentially the final season of Snowfall, and maybe even True Detective. That’s without even talking about the potential return of a fan favorite in Bridgerton on Netflix. Do you really want to run up against all of these different shows?

Ultimately, we don’t think you can worry about this too much if you are Apple. We do understand the concerns of too much quality TV being on at once, but Severance isn’t a show that has to be watched live; it can slowly gain viewers over time, as it has with season 1. So long as the quality is there, everything else should be okay when the dust ultimately settles.

