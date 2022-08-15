American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: a 2-hour start?

As we continue a long wait towards an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date, there is absolutely a good bit to think about.

So where do we start in this piece? Well, it feels like the perfect time to have a conversation about a potential two-hour premiere. This is something that FX has done with a number of their recent hour-long shows, and they are seemingly taking a page from places like Hulu and HBO Max with it. They are starting to realize that this is a smart way to get people hooked on a story early; that way, they will stick around to watch everything else the rest of the season.

Have you seen our most-recent American Horror Stories review yet? If not, go ahead and check out what we thought about it below. After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news.

When it comes to American Horror Story in particular, there are a number of reasons why considering this may also be rather smart. This series is rather notorious for having big premieres and then diminishing returns in the ratings after the fact; starting off with two episodes could be a way to help minimize that to a certain extent.

Also, getting two episodes could more closely mirror a true horror-movie experience, where you watch something that is 90-120 minutes and enjoy it for every single second you can. We hope that there’s a ton of content packed into these episodes if we do get such a premiere here, and it sets the stage for some epic reveals and true horror to come.

For now, we still think a late September / early October premiere for season 11 is likely, and we at least think there’s a solid chance of a two-hour block to start things up. We will just have to see what FX decides…

Related – Be sure to get some other news on American Horror Story right now

Do you think a two-hour premiere for American Horror Story season 11 is a good idea?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other insight you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







