Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Scheduling considerations

We’re now in the middle of August and with that in mind, things are becoming a tad perplexing when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3. What in the world is Apple TV+ doing?

If you remember some of the earlier speculation on the soccer comedy, signs pointed to a fall release. We’ve known for a while that this would come out later in the year than season 1 or season 2, but it felt like we’d have a pretty firm idea of when we would get it at this point.

As noted in past articles, it makes some sense why the streaming service doesn’t want to go all-in delivering a ton of news related to the show right now. Just think of it like this: There is so much press for the show right now thanks to the Emmys! Apple knows that they can wait to announce a date at a time things are a little bit quieter, and turn the discourse around this show into more of a year-round event.

With that being said, we have still felt for a while like they would announce a date at least a couple of months before the show is back, and that does leave us wondering if we’re going to get something in late October / early November as opposed to the early October date we once thought. This would mean that Ted Lasso would air across the holiday season, and that introduces another question: Would we get new episodes on December 23 and 30, or would we get some sort of break right in the middle of the season?

Given just how popular and important Ted Lasso is to the folks over at Apple, we tend to think that they are looking at every scheduling consideration possible. They already know that this is a huge hit, and they want nothing more than its continued success.

