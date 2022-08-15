Following this past weekend’s episode, are you curious to learn the City on a Hill season 3 episode 4 return date at Showtime? If you’re a little confused about what is coming next, we are more than happy to help.

The first thing that we should do within this piece is go ahead and share some of the bad news. There is, unfortunately, no new episode of the period drama on the air tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting around until Sunday, August 28 to see what lies ahead.

So why is Showtime doing this? Well, they’re slated to air a movie premiere next week, and with that both City on a Hill and The Chi are being pushed back. Sure, this is a little bit irritating for those of us waiting for a while to see what is next, but it is also hardly a surprise. Remember for a moment here that Starz recently did something fairly similar to P-Valley. Showtime recognizes that viewership is still important and they can generate that with a big-name Hollywood movie every now and then.

Rest assured that this hiatus will have no impact on the number of episodes we get for City on a Hill this season or anything else. If you do want to go ahead and get some other news on what lies ahead from here, we suggest that you check out the full season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

As Jackie continues his fling with Letitia Dryden, Jenny sets out to get her husband reinstated in the FBI. The pressure on Decourcy mounts when a colleague competing for the position of DA lands a conviction. Caysen testifies at the federal trial of Tony Suferin and is blindsided by the consequences. A threatening interaction offers Siobhan a sense of what exactly she is up against in her fight for the Mendoza family.

