Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10: Bunny’s killer!

Next week, the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale is going to be here and in that, we are expecting one thing above all else: Answers. Finally, we are going to learn the person responsible for Bunny’s murder. The show has hyped that up for a good while, and we hope that everything is going to make a good bit of sense.

Also, we 100% assume that we’re going to see some sort of cliffhanger in here. Why wouldn’t the writers want to set up season 3 in the same way that they did season 2 previously?

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis for the finale yet, you can see it below — not that it gives you a ton of answers along the way:

One question remains: Who did it??? Oh, who are we kidding — there’s a few more questions raised, too.

Just through reading that alone, you can pretty much be assured that there are going to be some cliffhangers and teasers about the future.

Beyond Bunny’s killer, we do think there are some more other things we need to know. Take, for example, what is going on with the painting, or what the future of the Arconia could really be. We do think that this is one of those shows that could have easily gone longer than ten episodes, mostly because there are so many different things we may not get answers to, even if we desperately want them.

For now, we’re just happy that we’ve got that season 3 renewal; it is one less thing to worry about right now.

What do you most want to see on the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale?

What do you most want to see on the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale?

