Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9: Mabel is boxing?

Are you ready for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9 to air on Hulu in just a matter of hours? There is SO much to be excited for!

Take, for example, what we have going on in the photo above. Apparently, you are going to see Mabel Mora get into the ring against none other than Detective Kreps!

Based on the events of this past episode, it is fairly clear that Michael Rapaport’s character is none other than the infamous Glitter Guy. What remains a little more of a mystery, meanwhile, is why he would do such a thing. Why put his career in jeopardy to try and either target or frame the trio? You can make the argument that the guy is being blackmailed to do something like this. Or, he is trying to protect someone else. We’ve learned this season already that Kreps has a somewhat-checkered history, so who knows precisely what else he is capable of doing at this point?

The one thing that we are fairly confident about is that the Detective is not the killer. That just feels a little bit too easy. It also feels like we’re seeing things go in a slightly different direction this season than anything that we saw in the past with season 1. It just feels like multiple people are involved.

While we’re not sure Mabel is planning to take down Kreps in the ring, she may view this as a way to get more info out of him. We just have to wait and see if that is going to fully be the case or not.

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9?

(Photo: Hulu.)

