Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13: See ‘Saul Gone’ finale poster

For the last time, we are here today to share a Better Call Saul poster — and this one is beyond significant. “Saul Gone” is the end of the series. This is the episode about a death. It may not be a literal death, but it is certainly a persona fading into the distance.

If you want to get a better sense of that, AMC is advertising tonight’s series finale in a rather specific way…

Take a look at the logo above, and then get a glimpse of the poster at the bottom of this article. In this, you can clearly see that the Better Call Saul part is completely destroyed, leaving behind only the scales of justice. It’s a reminder that there is no one left to call.

So what are three of our prevailing theories entering this episode? It feels as though either Jimmy gets arrested, he flees and legitimately starts over, or he dies. There may not be a middle ground here, and we’re also not sure that there’s ever going to be a happy ending for him. Better Call Saul is a world where redemption can be earned, but there are also consequences to your actions. Jimmy’s “consequences” to being Saul mostly involved him working at a Cinnabon and getting a new name.

In the end, we’re extremely worried for what’s going to happen here. Jimmy and Kim both don’t deserve a lot of sympathy for some of what they’ve done, but this is still going to be a difficult end of the road as someone who has grown attached to these people over the years.

How do you think the story is going to end moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13?

