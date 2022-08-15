Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: A Gilded Age pairing?

While we wait to get some more Perry Mason season 2 news courtesy of the folks at HBO, it does feel like the right time for a worthy discussion.

To be specific, we want to dive into a premiere-date discussion in a totally new light. In the past when we’ve discussed this show, we’ve done so through the lens of it as exclusively a Sunday-night series. This is, after all, where a lot of the network’s marquee shows tend to air.

With that being said here, though, it feels like the perfect time to consider at least a few other options. Take, for example, the potential for this series to come on Mondays. Over the past couple of years, HBO has shown a better willingness to program reasonably big-name stuff there. We had The Gilded Age and His Dark Materials both serve as great examples of this in the past. Meanwhile, Irma Vep and Industry have aired there over the past several months. There is starting to be more and more of a reasonable lineup here, and it could be enough to make you scratch your chin and start to wonder: Would a Monday move make sense here?

The big case for this in our mind is that this could get the Matthew Rhys series back a little sooner, especially when you think about a potential logjam coming on Sundays. Remember that HBO has ahead The Last of Us, The Nevers, The White Lotus, Succession, new series The Idol, and a good number of comedies. This is without even mentioning House of the Dragon or some longer-term projects like Euphoria and True Detective.

Most interesting would be to pair Perry Mason up with The Gilded Age for a fantastic one-two punch of great period dramas. Sure, they are very different in a way, but wouldn’t they both work together better than a lot of other shows? It’s at least a fun concept to think about.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date at HBO?

