Succession season 4 premiere date: Surveying the competition

As HBO tries their best to ponder over a Succession season 4 premiere date, they absolutely do have a good bit to think about. Not only do they need to weigh when production is going to wrap and when episodes will be edited together, but it’s also important to examine some of what else is out there.

So is there any other major competition that could cause HBO to be strategic with house they place their date here? There are at least a few things that we should keep in mind at the moment…

Let’s start off with this: The Super Bowl in February. There is almost a zero percent chance that the network decides to air anything opposite that. There’s just no real reason for them to even consider that. Granted, we don’t think that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox show would be coming on before that, anyway. It’s most likely too early, especially when you think for a moment about how ambitious this production can be with some of their international travel.

So what else could be an issue? March 12 is the Academy Awards, and more than likely, HBO will steer clear of premiering the show on that date. They could, however, air a regular episode then and we don’t think they’d be all that concerned about it.

We do know that Succession will be back on the air at some point in the first half of next year, and the primary question comes down to when that will be. Personally, we expect the spring more so than the winter since it allows them to avoid awards season altogether. Also, it’s clear the network has a lot of other stuff on the schedule to think about.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO?

