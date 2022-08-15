Marriage season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The last before finale

Want to get a slightly better sense of what is next on Marriage season 1 episode 3 on BBC One? There are a few things to get into, but we suppose we should start with where the series stands: This is the final one leading up to the finale.

From the get-go, the network envisioned this slice-of-life drama starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker as a four-episode event. This is relatively familiar territory for the network, who tends to be fine constructing these shorter stories for the most part. What’s important here is mostly what they cram into these episodes, and there could be a rather good amount here.

We should start by noting here that episode 3 is going to air on the BBC this Sunday, whereas the following will air the day after on the 22nd. This is the longest hiatus we’re going to have the rest of the way.

As for what you can specifically see story-wise, just go ahead and check out the full Marriage season 1 episode 3 synopsis right now:

Emma (Nicola Walker) attends the conference with Jamie (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) as Ian (Sean Bean) waits at home and wonders what she’s up to. Jessica (Chantelle Alle) meets a new friend who could be something more.

If the performances in this episode work, then we have a good feeling much of the rest of the series will, also. This could end up being the foundation for just about everything else we end up seeing. It feels already like some of the big themes of this episode are going to be trust, uncertainty, and also coping with change. In some ways, these are things that can impact almost any marriage out there.

