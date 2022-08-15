Better Call Saul series finale: Why no further spin-off?

In the wake of tonight’s Better Call Saul series finale, it makes a good bit of sense to talk spin-offs. Or, to be specific, why we won’t be seeing one down the road here.

The first thing that we should note here is the most obvious: There is going to be a demand for more from this franchise. Not only has it been in our lives now for over a decade, but it has consistently produced quality. In general, the best episode of Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad is stronger than almost anything else out there. This speaks a great deal to the mastery of the material and the cast and crew’s dedication.

If you want to watch our latest Better Call Saul review yet, why not check that out below? Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other insight all about the series.

Of course, there are downsides to devoting this much time and love to the material, just like there are downsides to devoting this much time and love to anything. Basically, you are pouring a lot into something that requires almost all of your time.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

While Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have each said they would never rule out an eventual return to this show, they have each also expressed that they want to move on and do other things. Gilligan is already at work trying to prepare his next project, and both of them could be working on some other stuff over the next few years.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best. At the very least, we know that AMC and these producers would not greenlight something else unless they were all the way confident in its success.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

Are you sad that there is no Better Call Saul spin-off show on the way?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







